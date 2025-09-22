New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture is celebrating the Sewa Parv 2025 from September 17 to October 2 as a nationwide festival of service, creativity, and cultural pride.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Sewa Parv aims to bring together communities, institutions, and individuals in a collective movement of Sewa (service), creativity, and cultural pride.

As part of the continuing celebrations on September 22, vibrant art workshops and cultural programmes were organised at key heritage and cultural institutions across Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, under the theme "Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang".

Chittorgarh, Rajasthan - Fateh Prakash Palace, Chittorgarh Fort (Organised by West Zonal Cultural Centre - WZCC, Udaipur):

Art workshop under the theme "Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang" was held at the historic Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, where nearly 700 participants (including school students, college students, and professional artists) participated in full enthusiasm, contributing to the Sewa Parv.

The event was attended by Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi, along with local leaders including Shravan Rao, Harshvardhan Singh, Gaurav Tyagi, Sagar Soni, Arjun Berwal, Vivek Joshi, and Himanshu Singh, who encouraged youth participation and creativity.

A painting workshop at SASTRA University, Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam area brought together nearly 200 participants. The event was graced by Hridya, IAS, Sub Collector, Kumbakonam, D Mathiyalagan (Income Tax Officer, Ward-1, Kumbakonam), and B. Shanthi (Dean, Srinivasan Ramanujam Centre, Sastra University), who inspired participants to connect creativity with civic responsibility.

In Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, at Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, around 400 participants took part in a vibrant art workshop and cultural programme. The sessions encouraged young students to reflect on how art and creativity can contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat. The IGNCA Regional Centre facilitated interactive sessions blending tradition, language, and art.

At the National Sanskrit University, over 200 college students took part in the art workshop that highlighted the role of Sanskrit heritage and visual arts in envisioning a Viksit Bharat.

At both the locations, the event was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Prof. G.S.R. Krishna Murty (Vice Chancellor, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati), Venkata Narayana Rao (Registrar, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati), Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli (Padma Shri awardee, Chairman, Raitu Nestham Foundation), Pullivarthi Sudha Reddy (Social Democrat, Chandragiri), Prof. Rajanikanth Shukla (Dean of Academic Affairs, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati), Sagarika Banerjee (Founder, Blooming TanMan), Dr. K.T.V. Raghavan (Regional Director, IGNCA Regional Centre, Tirupati), and Dr. Bharat Bhusan Rath (Associate Professor, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati). Their presence and interaction with the participants underscored the significance of connecting traditional knowledge systems, Sanskrit scholarship, and artistic expression with the broader vision of nation- building.

To ensure widespread engagement, the Ministry has enabled digital participation through the Sewa Parv portal. (ANI)

