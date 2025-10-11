New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, aimed at institutionalising cleanliness, reducing pendency, and enhancing overall efficiency in Government offices, the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, conducted a special drive on Saturday at Shastri Bhawan, said an official release from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

A focused effort was undertaken to review and streamline the physical records kept in the Record Room maintained by the Department. As a result of this activity, a total of 1,500 files/records were systematically weeded out in accordance with the Record Retention Schedule, in the presence of KV Kumar, Additional Secretary, along with the staff of the Department. This exercise not only contributed to decluttering physical spaces but also improved ease of access to active records, thereby enhancing overall workplace efficiency.

Also Read | MCD By-Elections 2025: Delhi Gears Up for By-Polls in 12 Wards.

Earlier on Friday, the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, under Special Campaign 5.0, initiated the identification and cataloguing of obsolete or unused electronic items such as computers, printers, scanners, photocopier machines, IT hardware, etc. This initiative reflects commitment to responsible e-waste disposal, environmental sustainability, and the effective management of digital infrastructure.

Senior Officers of the Department took a round to review and assess the standards of cleanliness in and around the Department in the Jaisalmer House premises. Inspection of the storeroom was also conducted, wherefrom the identified electronic waste items shall be disposed of through the GeM portal by following/ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations in this regard.

Also Read | Durgapur Gang-Rape Case: NCW Takes Cognisance, Meets Victim; BJP Stages Protest in Front of Police Station (Watch Video).

The ongoing review of the Special Campaign 5.0 is in accordance with the Implementation Phase scheduled from October 2 to October 31, focusing on clearing pending matters, including MP's references, PMO and inter-ministerial communications, public grievances, and Parliamentary assurances etc. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)