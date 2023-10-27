New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): As part of the implementation phase of Special Campaign 3.0, the Ministry of Women & Child Development has been taking vigorous efforts for the disposal of pending references.

A comprehensive review of 8,960 out of 9,877 physical files earmarked for assessment has been completed, resulting in the disposal of 6,263 files. Additionally, 9,925 electronic files have undergone scrutiny, with 1,946 being closed during the campaign period.

Cleanliness activities have been undertaken in all the 20,055 identified cleanliness sites, which include Anganwadi Centres, One Stop Centres and Child Care Institutions.

As a result of undertaking various cleanliness activities during the Campaign, the Ministry has managed to free 986 sq. ft of space. Further, a revenue of Rs 24,365 has been earned on account of scrap disposal. (ANI)

