Bareilly (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy drowned allegedly after falling in a pit filled with water in Cantonment area here, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, Rahul, a resident of Shivnagar, went to graze goats but did not return home and his family started searching for him and later informed the police, they said.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date 2023: No Extension for Income Tax Return Filing Due Date, Penalties and Loss of Benefits if You Miss Deadline.

The boy, a student of class three at a primary school, reportedly drowned in a water-filled pit dug for a gas pipeline, about 200 metres away from the house, while he was grazing goats, they said.

Around 9 am on Sunday, the minor's neighbour Ram Prakash saw the boy's body in the pit and informed his family, police said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped in Satna, Accused Arrested; Second Case in District in Four Days.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)