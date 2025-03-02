Palghar, Mar 2 (PTI) The body of a six-year-old girl was found on a hillock in Maharashtra's Palghar district early Sunday morning, police said.

The cause of the death, and how the girl, resident of a locality under Pelhar police station limits, reached the hillock, were not yet known, they said.

Also Read | High-Security Registration Plates: Nearly 10 Lakh New Vehicles Hit Roads in Maharashtra in Last 5 Years Without Mandatory HSRPs, Say Officials.

The body was found on Sriram Nagar hillock at around 4.30 am, an official from Pelhar police station told PTI.

The girl was identified and her parents were traced, the official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said, adding a probe was on into the girl's death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)