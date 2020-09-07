Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 7 (ANI): A minor girl allegedly raped by seven people in Odisha during the lockdown period, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Umashankar Dash informed that the girl's mother had lodged a complaint regarding the gang-rape at the Mahila police station here on August 30.

"On August 30, a woman lodged a complaint with Mahila police alleging that her minor girl was gang-raped again and again between March and April. On that basis, a case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act," said the DCP.

In her complaint, she mentioned about the involvement of two people from the electronic media and two security personnel, added Dash. During the investigation, the girl in her statement informed about the involvement of one policeman and his two associates.

The DCP said, this is a serious allegation and we have formed a special team to investigate the matter and the case has been handed over to the Investigating Unit for Crime Against Women dealing with cases related to women and children. We are investigating the case from all angels as it is a serious matter. (ANI)

