Mainpuri (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday and the 25-year-old accused has been arrested.
The medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape. PTI ÇORR ABN
