Shahjahanpur (UP), May 6 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the girl and her family members were attending a wedding ceremony in the village on Monday night when she went missing.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Man Strangles Wife to Death After She Forces Him To Put Phone on Speaker, Accused Booked for Dowry Death.

She was later found in a field, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the accused, police said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 06, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)