Hardoi (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede in Mahakumbh Nagar and said "minor incidents" do happen in "such a big event".

Nishad is the chief of the Nishad party and fisheries minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Also Read | 'Ban on Wearing Burqas at Examination Centres': BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Demands Ban on Burqa in Board Exams, Writes to Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

"In such a big event and when there is such a huge crowd, minor incidents do happen," he said while calling it sad.

He said Chief Minister Adityanath is looking into this matter. One should take a bath wherever one finds space and one should not believe in rumours, he added.

Also Read | Yamuna ‘Poisoning’ Claim: Amid Controversy Over Yamuna River, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Sips Water From River; Escalates Attack on AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for Spreading ‘Lies’ (Watch Video).

Asked about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation of mismanagement in Maha Kumbh, he said, he would not want to comment on it.

"The arrangements that have been made and the crowd that is there will not be anywhere else in the world. Where such big arrangements are made and such a huge crowd gathers, some small incidents take place somewhere or the other," he said.

"This incident is sad for us and I want this not to happen in the future. We people and the entire government are alert," he said.

The stampede took place in Mahakumbh Nagar in which 30 people died and 60 suffered injuries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)