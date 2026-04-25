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Cricket Cricket KL Rahul Becomes 3rd Batter To Score 150 in IPL History With this achievement, Rahul becomes the first player in 13 years to breach the 150-run barrier in the IPL. He now joins Chris Gayle, who scored 175* for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013, and Brendon McCullum, who hit 158* in the league’s inaugural match in 2008, as the only players to achieve the feat.

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul made history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian and only the third player overall to surpass the 150-run mark in an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings. During DC vs PBKS match of the 2026 season against the Punjab Kings, Rahul struck a commanding 152 not out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, anchoring his side to a formidable total of 264 for two. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

With this achievement, Rahul becomes the first player in 13 years to breach the 150-run barrier in the IPL. He now joins Chris Gayle, who scored 175* for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013, and Brendon McCullum, who hit 158* in the league’s inaugural match in 2008, as the only players to achieve the feat.

While Gayle and McCullum’s scores remain the two highest in the competition, Rahul’s 152* now sits third on the all-time list. The feat is particularly significant given the evolution of bowling tactics and the increased pressure of modern T20 league standings. KL Rahul Records Highest-Ever Individual Score By Indian Batter In IPL History.

Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in IPL History

Rank Player Score Team Opposition Year 1 Chris Gayle 175* RCB Pune Warriors 2013 2 Brendon McCullum 158* KKR RCB 2008 3 KL Rahul 152* Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings 2026 4 Abhishek Sharma 141 SRH Punjab Kings 2025 5 Quinton de Kock 140* LSG KKR 2022 6 Abhishek Sharma 135* SRH Delhi Capitals 2026 7 AB de Villiers 133* RCB Mumbai Indians 2015 8 KL Rahul 132* KXIP RCB 2020 9 AB de Villiers 129* RCB Gujarat Lions 2016 10 Shubman Gill 129 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians 2023

Beyond the individual record, the match served as a significant day for Rahul’s career statistics. During his innings, he officially surpassed MS Dhoni to become the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history. His sixth IPL century also draws him level with Chris Gayle for the most hundreds scored in the tournament, trailing only Virat Kohli.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).