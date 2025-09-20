Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl injured in Indore truck accident has been airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai for better treatment via air ambulance on Saturday, an official said.

An uncontrolled truck hit several vehicles over a span of 500 meters, dragging a bike along on Kalani Nagar Road under the jurisdiction of Aerodrum Police station in the district on Monday (September 15), in which three people died while 12 were injured.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Economic Vision Gains Ground Amidst Changing Global Trade Policies.

Indore collector Shivam Verma said, "A tragic incident occurred in our city late evening on September 15 in which an uncontrolled truck hit several vehicles leaving three people dead while 12 injured. The next day, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also visited the city and met the injured undergoing treatment here. CM Yadav clearly instructed the proper treatment of the injured and ensured all possible efforts for the same."

"Following the instruction of CM Yadav, an injured girl, Sanskriti Verma, who needs surgery which was available at a hospital in Mumbai, we contacted the hospital and she was airlifted there through an air ambulance on Saturday. We also contacted doctors there and instructed them to provide the best treatment," the Collector said.

Also Read | Agniveer Soldier From Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla Dies on Duty in Rajasthan.

Apart from this, some of the injured are discharged while those undergoing treatment are continuously being monitored. All the injured are stable and out of danger, he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav prayed for her speedy and complete recovery.

"A 17-year-old daughter, Sanskriti Verma, who was seriously injured in the truck accident that occurred in Indore on September 15, has been directed to be airlifted to Mumbai for treatment. She is currently undergoing treatment at Bhandari Hospital. For specialized surgery, she is being shifted to a Hospital in Mumbai. I pray to Baba Mahakal for her speedy and complete recovery," CM said in the post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)