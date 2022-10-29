Bhopal, October 29: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday said that state police has been directed to investigate the past records of a Muslim cleric who was arrested in connection with molesting a minor girl inside a madrasa in Khandwa.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal on Saturday, Mishra said the police would conduct a detailed investigation into the case. Police will also investigate if there are any allegations against the cleric in the past. Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Man Stalks, Harasses Former Manager With Dire Consequences After Being Sacked From Job; Arrested.

Notably, Maulvi Abdul Samad, was arrested and sent to judical custody for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Khandwa district, an official said on Friday. The accused was the Maulvi of Emanual Madrasa of Zakaria Masjid, Khanshawali in Khandwa district. Bihar Shocker: 5 Youths Gangrape Minor Girl in Front of Her Boyfriend in Vaishali, Record Video and Make It Viral.

According to police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain following which her parents registered a complaint at the Moghat Police Station.

Police arrested the accused and produced him in court, which has remanded him to judicial custody. A case was registered against the accused under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

