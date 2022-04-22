Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the civic body's action in the capital's Jahangirpuri was not targeted at any minority community, and termed such allegations as "nonsense".

The minister for housing and urban affairs also said the state apparatus has not been vengeful, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for the Sikhs and other minority communities.

Following communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, the BJP-run civic body bulldozed some structures in the area. The drive was stayed by the Supreme Court.

"Let me tell you strongly, this state is not vengeful, this state takes a beating because we try and accommodate and absorb all the things which come. Very often because of that strong democratic and intent for, you know, taking everybody along. It delays things sometimes.

"That's why people take advantage of our (democratic focus)," Puri said, speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave.

He rubbished the charges of minorities being targeted in the action as "nonsense".

The career diplomat-turned-politician also defended Modi on minorities, saying the Prime Minister has done a lot for the Sikh community as well as other communities.

Puri pointed to Modi's visit to the Red Fort, where the decision to behead Guru Tegh Bahadur was taken over 300 years ago, as a case in point.

The minister also made a reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, while denying the charge of the Jahangirpuri demolitions being targeted at the minority community.

He said the action at Jahangirpuri was taken by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and his ministry has nothing to do with the same.

When reminded of his own scheme to regularise illegal structures, Puri said there is a need to differentiate between unauthorised structures and illegal encroachments on roads.

The scheme to regularise unauthorised structures, initiated by his ministry ahead of the 2019 general elections, would help 40 lakh people get ownership of the land, he said.

The actions against encroachments or over-staying in bungalows is a part of the "governance story", the minister said.

Replying to a specific question if the BJP's symbol will be replaced by an earthmover, given the deployment of the machines after communal clashes in other states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat as well, Puri said, "Kamal aur khilega" (the lotus will bloom more)".

"...people are hiding behind those illegal structures and pelting stones. I mean, there's some romantic names also I heard you know, I don't want to comment on them....pelting stones and shooting people, etc. That's been dealt with under the law of the land," he said.

Puri said a policeman is supposed to enforce the law of the land and more than blood boiling, it is a frightening sight to see the law enforcers coming under attack.

The minister said the matter is in the apex court and he will come out with "hard responses" on the same once the case is decided.

Puri, who also handles the petroleum and natural gas portfolio, was asked about the four-month lull in price revisions ahead of the recent state elections, including in Uttar Pradesh. He said the oil marketing companies take autonomous decisions on retail prices.

After the elections, when the price reviews started, the hike has only been by Rs 10 per litre which is far less than others, he said, adding that the ministry is cognizant of inflation concerns as well.

The minister urged non-BJP ruled states to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products to give relief to consumers, pointing out that the Centre has already reduced its duties in one action.

At the global level, there is a need for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), especially the nations in Africa, to increase the supply of crude, the minister said, adding that prices are firming up because of lower supply.

