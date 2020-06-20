Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Gautam Budh Nagar Chief medical officer (CMO) has said that some miscreants deliberately threw personal protective equipment outside his office.

"Some miscreants deliberately threw personal protective equipment (PPE) outside my office. We are looking into the matter and strict action will be taken against the accused," Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Dr Deepak Ohri told ANI.

PPE are protective gears designed to safeguard the health of people by minimising the exposure to a biological agent. PPE kits are being used as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

