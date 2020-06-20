Hyderabad, June 20: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said India won't let the sacrifice of soldiers at the Galwan Valley go in vain. IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria also asserted that India is fully committed to ensuring peace and armed forces are "well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency". His statement came days after the military clash in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley with Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. All-Party Meet: PM Narendra Modi Says China 'Neither Intruded Into Indian Territory Nor Occupied Any Post'.

"It should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain," Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said in his address at the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. He called the face-off between Indian and Chinese forces at the Galwan Valley as "small snapshot".

Won't Let The Sacrifice of The Braves of Galwan Go in Vain, Says IAF Chief

"It should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain," IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said.

"Security scenario in our region mandates that our Armed Forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice," the IAF Chief said. The India-China faceoff at the LAC has been going on since early May and the brutal attack came amid a de-escalation operation and disengagement talks already underway.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi categorically stated in the all-party meeting that no Indian post or territory has been occupied by anyone. "At the outset, the Prime Minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured," government sources told news agency IANS. The Prime Minister also said that his government has given the armed forces full freedom to take any necessary action.

