New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The body of a 22-year-old man missing for three days found under mysterious circumstances at DDA Park near Budh Bazar in Delhi on Monday, police said.

Officials said that the deceased, identified as Ajay Dvivedi, was reported missing on March 9.

The victim's face was covered with a cloth when the body was recovered. There was no injury marks on the body, they said.

Officials said that the body was recovered during search for the missing person.

While examining the CCTV footage in the area on the said date, the police found the victim going into the DDA park, they said.

Following this, a team of police was sent to the park and during a search the body was recovered.

A forensic team also inspected the site and the body was later shifted to AIIMS.

Further investigation is underway, the police added. (ANI)

