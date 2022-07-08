Dehradun, Jul 8 (PTI) Former state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal on Friday dismissed charges of misuse of funds by him as the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee head and demanded a independent probe into the allegations by an SIT led by a retired high court judge.

In a complaint to state Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, a present member of the committee recently alleged that Godiyal misused funds to the tune of Rs 10 crore in the name of renovating an old temple.

Godiyat had headed the panel between 2012 and 2017.

Godiyal at a press conference here refuted the charges, saying they were "far from truth" and levelled against him out of malice.

The leader said he was innocent and ready to face a probe by any independent agency.

"The allegations should not remain confined to a media trial. An SIT headed by a retired high court judge should be constituted to look into the charges and bring out the truth," Godiyal said.

He, however, demanded a similar probe into all corruption charges levelled by him against Dhan Singh Rawat, alleging that he is the "most corrupt minister" in Uttarakhand.

Godiyal had contested against Rawat from Shrinagar in the Assembly polls held in February this year. PTI ALM

