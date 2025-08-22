Champhai (Assam) [India], August 22 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition and war-like stores during an operation in Champhai district of Mizoram on August 20, officials said.

According to officials, the operation was launched in the early hours of August 20 based on specific intelligence inputs in the general area of Saikhumpai, Champhai district. Multiple Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) were deployed, with columns moving from Vaphai to Saikhumpai.

The troops maintained stealth and surprise while establishing domination along the Tiau River before commencing deliberate search operations. A thorough and systematic search of the area led to the recovery of weapons and war-like stores at Saikhumpai Xg Pt.

The recovery included one Heckler and Koch G3 Assault Rifle, one magazine, nine 40mm grenades, one thermobaric RPG grenade, one hand grenade, one under-barrel grenade launcher and 36 rounds of .22 ammunition.

The seized arms, ammunition and war-like stores were later handed over to the Police Department, Dungtlang, officials added.

Additionally, on Monday night, Assam Rifles seized 6.86 Kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 21 crores from the general area Crossing point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram.

Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on August 18 in the general area crossing point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram. During the conduct of the operation, the team recovered 6.86 Kg (70,700 Tablets) of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 21 crore.

The recovered narcotics have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Aizawl.

Earlier, Assam Rifles seized 466 bags of areca nuts, weighing 35,560 kg and valued at approximately Rs 2.48 crore at Champhai in Mizoram. The contraband has been handed over to Customs, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

"Acting on specific and credible intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a well-coordinated operation in the general area Ruantlang, Champhai in Mizoram on August 11, 2025. The operation involved surveillance and area domination patrols to seize a suspected consignment of illegal Areca nuts. During the operation, the team recovered 466 bags of areca nuts, weighing 35,560 kg and valued at approximately Rs 2.48 crore," the Assam Rifles said. (ANI)

