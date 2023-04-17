Aizawl, Apr 17 (PTI) The elections to the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram will be held on May 9, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Monday.

The last date for filing nomination for the 20-member council is April 24, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 27, it said in a notification.

The votes will be counted on May 11, it added.

According to the final roll published by the SEC earlier this month, there are 35,885 voters in the Chakma council area.

Of the 20 constituencies, Kamalanagar 'N' has the highest number of voters at 3,533, while Fultuli has the least number of voters at 1,305. There are 70 polling stations in the council area.

The council was created in 1972 for the Chakmas living in the southwestern part of Mizoram.

The last elections in April 2018 threw up a hung House. The Mizo National Front (MNF) won eight seats, Congress bagged six seats and the BJP won five. The Fultuli constituency, the election for which was countermanded, was later won by the Congress.

Later, all members of the Congress and the BJP defected to the MNF, bringing it to power.

In December last year, governor's rule was imposed in the council due to political instability.

