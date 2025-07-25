Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Advisory Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma, formed to deliberate on the use of the vacated Assam Rifles land, met at the CM's Conference Hall.

CM Lalduhoma stated that earlier decisions regarding the use of the land were not widely understood. This prompted the formation of an inclusive Advisory Committee representing various stakeholders.

Among those involved in the discussions were the Mizoram Synod, individuals with land ownership claims, and various government departments that have submitted proposals.

One of the key proposals is the construction of a new Aizawl Police Station on the vacated land of the Assam Rifles, as requested by the Health Department. This relocation is intended to facilitate the future expansion of the Aizawl Civil Hospital complex in the area currently occupied by the police station.

Additionally, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has submitted a plan to construct water supply infrastructure across three separate plots on the land and has requested final approval for its design.

The committee also discussed the construction of five connecting link roads to improve access to the site. The Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to conduct feasibility inspections, and consultations will be held with nearby individuals or institutions.

UD&PA Secretary Pu Lalmalsawma Pachuau presented a draft Master Plan, aiming to ensure that the use of the land aligns with sustainable urban planning models adopted in progressive cities worldwide. Notably, around 52.57% of the total land area has been designated as public space to ensure accessibility and community benefit.

Meanwhile, CM Lalduhoma officially launched the Mizo Diaspora Hub in Aizawl on Monday. The internet portal was developed by the Mizo Diaspora Cell, Chief Minister's Office, in collaboration with LushAITech, to connect Mizos living in different parts of the world.

In his inaugural speech, the CM stated that, as a people's government committed to innovation and good governance, the state has introduced several digital platforms to enhance citizen engagement and service delivery. (ANI)

