Aizawl, Mar 28 (PTI) Congress nominee Lalbiakzama is the richest among six candidates, who have filed nominations for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, as per affidavits filed by them.

The 64-year-old retired Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officer has declared total assets worth over Rs 3.84 crore as per the affidavit he filed before the Returning Officer.

Of the six candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, three including ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, are 'crorepati'.

Independent candidate Lalhriatrenga Chhangte is the 'poorest' among the six as he has only movable assets worth Rs 6.75 lakh.

All six candidates have no pending criminal cases.

According to the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer on Wednesday, Lalbiakzama has movable assets worth Rs 1 crore, while his immovable assets (acquired one agricultural land and two non-agricultural lands) are worth Rs 2.80 crore.

His wife Laldingliani has only movable assets worth Rs 4,790 and his three dependents altogether have only movable assets valued at Rs 7.41 lakh.

Lalbiakzama, a resident of Aizawl's Model Veng, has Rs 10,000 in cash, while his wife has Rs 3,500 and his three dependents all together have Rs 3,500.

His total deposits in two bank accounts are over Rs 23.5 lakh and his spouse and dependents's bank deposits are Rs 1 lakh as declared in the affidavit.

Lalbiakzama retired as Mizoram home secretary in February 2020 and his source of income is pension benefits.

With declared total assets worth Rs 1.82 crore, Mizo National Front (MNF) nominee K Vanlalvena, 54, is the second richest candidate.

He has movable assets worth Rs 58.36 lakh, while his immovable assets (acquired) are worth Rs 1.24 crore.

His spouse and two dependents have only movable assets worth Rs 3.8 lakh.

Vanlalvena has Rs 13 lakh in cash, while his wife has Rs 2 lakh.

ZPM nominee Richard Vanlalhmangaiha (46) is the third richest and he has Rs 97.74 lakh worth of movable assets and Rs 70 lakh worth of immovable assets.

His declared total assets are worth over Rs 1.67 crore.

In the affidavit, BJP candidate Vanlalhmuaka (53) declared that he has only movable assets valued at Rs 11.3 lakh and People's Conference (PC) party candidate Rita Malsawmi (49) also declared she has only movable assets worth Rs 16.6 lakh.

Chhangte (59), who has only movable assets worth Rs 6.75 lakh, declared the movable assets of his wife and two dependents are worth Rs 1.73 lakh and that of their immovable assets to be worth Rs 1.9 crore.

Elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram will be held on April 19.

