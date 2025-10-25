Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 25 (ANI): Mizoram Governor General (Retd.) VK Singh (PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC) arrived at Bagdogra Airport on Saturday for a two-day official visit to Sikkim.

The Governor's tour, scheduled from October 25 to 26, 2025, is part of an official engagement during which he has been accorded State Guest status by the Government of Sikkim.

On his arrival, General Singh was received by Assistant Protocol Officer Gopal Pathak from the Home Department, Government of Sikkim, along with officials from the Home Department, Bagdogra Airport, and TIC, Bagdogra.

Meanwhile, in Mizoram, the state's largest and most influential voluntary organisation, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), commenced its 75th General Conference at Chengkawlawn Run, Sakawrdai, marking a significant milestone in the association's history. The event has drawn thousands of members from across the state, making it one of the biggest gatherings of the organisation to date.

Founded on June 15, 1935, in Aizawl as the Young Lushai Association (YLA), later renamed the YMA in 1947, the organisation has been a cornerstone of Mizo society. It continues to play a vital role in preserving Mizo culture, promoting social welfare, and fostering community service. With nearly every Mizo youth aged 13 and above counted among its members, YMA is one of the oldest and largest non-governmental organisations in Northeast India.

The opening session, held on Tuesday evening, was chaired by CYMA Treasurer Pu Ronehthanga, with a devotional service led by Rev. Remlalpuia Renthlei, Pastor of Sakawrdai PCI Church.

On the second evening, Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma graced the conference at Vantlang Inkhawm Sakawrdai as the chief guest. Extending warm greetings, he lauded the YMA for its unwavering role in promoting unity, discipline, and social harmony among the Mizo people.

Recognising the organisation's immense contribution, the Chief Minister announced that the government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the construction of a YMA Centre at Thingsulthliah, envisioned as a hub for youth and community development.

Highlighting joint efforts between the government and YMA in the fight against substance abuse, Pu Lalduhoma said that initiatives such as the Hulhhlia Short Stay Centre and Operation Jericho are key steps towards a drug-free Mizoram. (ANI)

