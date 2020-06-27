Aizawl, Jun 26 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Friday eased lockdown norms in Aizawl municipal area, district headquarters and containment zones following a dip in coronavirus cases in the past two days, officials said.

The new order came into effect from Friday and will be valid till June 30.

Also Read | 'Pandemic Has Devastated Our Globalised Economic System', Says S Jaishankar at Virtual Ministerial Meeting of Alliance for Multilateralism: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

On June 21, the state government had extended the complete lockdown in these places till June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Shops can open and commercial activities will be normal in Aizawl municipal area, district headquarters and containment zones, the state government notification said.

Also Read | Poco X2 Smartphone Price Hiked in India Hiked For 8GB RAM Variant; Check New Prices & Other Details Here.

However, outlets in commercial hubs and shopping complexes will open on alternate days based on the arrangement made by district deputy commissioners in consultation with local/village-level task forces, it said.

In the case of Aizawl municipal area, commercial and private vehicles will be allowed to ply on "odd-even" system, the order said.

The state govenment also lifted the ban on public movement. PTI CORR RBT RBT 06270021 NNNNwall in front of their pit boxes.

“The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice,” Phelps said.

"We ask our drivers ... and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection, to acknowledge that we must do better as a sport, and join us as we now pause and take a moment to listen.”

Wallace, the only African American driver in NASCAR's top series, has been the sport's most outspoken voice since Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, sparking massive protests in all 50 states and around the world demanding an end to law enforcement brutality against people of color.

Wallace's T-shirt carried Floyd's pleading words when an officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pinned a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was handcuffed. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired and charged in the incident, which followed the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Protesters have cited all three African American victims in their demands for social justice.

After Phelps spoke to the NASCAR drivers, they observed a 30-second moment of silence. Then, as the cars refired their engines and slowly pulled away for the green flag, the Fox broadcast cut to a video made by a number of Cup drivers, including Wallace and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, as well as retired star Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Several drivers also posted the video on their Twitter accounts, vowing to “listen and learn" from the protests that have rocked the nation. The vowed to “no longer be silent” and pledged to “work together to make real change.”

With its roots in the South and one-time embrace of Confederate symbols, NASCAR has a checkered racial history. The organization has launched diversity programs but still struggles to shake its reputation as a largely white sport.

During a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired after casually uttering a racial slur while competing in a video racing game.

“We need step up more than we ever have before,” said former Cup star Jeff Gordon, now a Fox broadcaster. "We are listening, we are learning and we are ready to change." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)