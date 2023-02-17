Aizawl, Feb 17 (PTI) Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Friday laid the foundation stone for the State Resource Centre for HIV/AIDS at Mizoram New Capital Complex in Aizawl.

The Rs 4 crore project is funded under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

"Although the project is named State Resource Centre for HIV/AIDS, it will be the office of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS)," the minister said.

He said that the society has been without a permanent office for years.

The event was attended by MSACS Steering Committee chairman and MLA ZR Thiamsanga, and health secretary Esther Lal Ruatkimi.

Mizoram now has the dubious distinction of being the highest HIV/AIDS prevalent state in the country.

According to MSACS, 27,241 people have been diagnosed with AIDS since October 1990 when the first HIV-positive case was reported in the state. So far, 3,506 people have died due to the deadly disease in the state.

