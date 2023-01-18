Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 18 (ANI): Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 40 soap cases containing Heroin worth Rs. 2,51,50,000 in Lunglei Road, Aizawl and apprehended three persons on Tuesday, said a press release on Wednesday. On the basis of a tip-off, a combined team of the Aizawl Battalion carried out the operation, and the Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl.

The approximate cost of the recovered Heroin is Rs 2,51,50,000 (Rupees two crore fifty one lakh fifty thousand only). The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl on Tuesday for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a significant cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', have successfully launched successful operations against smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

