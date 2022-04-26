Aizawl, Apr 26 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday reported 102 new COVID-19 cases, five less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,26,988, a health department official said.

Of the 102 fresh cases, Saitual district reported the highest at 45, followed by Khawzawl district (28) and Serchhip district (26), the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 13.72 per cent from 35.79 per cent on the previous day, he said.

Mizoram now has 697 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,25,596 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 105 on Monday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 695 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.38 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19.17 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.44 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Monday.

