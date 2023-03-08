Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Mizoram police on Tuesday rescued 17 exotic birds and animals in an operation against the smuggling of wildlife species, said police.

According to Mizoram police, on Tuesday, the Khawzawl police team while conducting random checking at Tualpui Junction, Khawzawl to Rabung road recovered and seized 17 exotic wildlife species (13 various species of birds and 4 monkeys) from a vehicle driven by Vanlalrawna (29).

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi’s PA Sandeep Kumar Booked by UP Police for ‘Misbehaving’ With Bigg Boss 16 Fame Archana Gautam.

The rescued exotic wildlife species are suspected to have been smuggled through Myanmar.

The rescued animals and birds along with vehicle were handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal action. (ANI)

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Woman's Dead Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Railway Overbridge in Panipat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)