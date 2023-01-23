Kolasib (Mizoram) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Mizoram police detained a truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders and seized 625 grams of heroin in Vairengte town of the Kolasib district.

According to the police, the seized contraband is valued at Rs 3.4 crore in the international market.

"A team of Vairengte PS in Mizoram's Kolasib Dist detained one truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders, coming from Ngopa, Champhai towards Silchar and seized 625 grams (50 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 3.4 crore at the International market," the Mizoram police said on Sunday.

The seized contraband was hidden in an empty gas cylinder, the bottom of which was cut open.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and as per the police officials, and a case has been registered at Vairengte Police Station for further legal action. (ANI)

