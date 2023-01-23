New Delhi, January 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 97th birth anniversary.

Pm Modi in a tweet said that he would always cherish his interactions with Thackeray.

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare," Tweeted PM Modi. Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'. Bal Thackeray Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Shiv Sena Founder, Says 'He Devoted His Life to Public Welfare'.

He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape. Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. Bal Thackeray 94th Birth Anniversary Special: Interesting Facts About 'Hindu Hriday Samrat'.

He did not hold any official positions during his political career. Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

