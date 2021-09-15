Aizawl, Sep 15 (PTI) Mizoram on Wednesday reported 1,185 new COVID-19 cases, 317 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 74,068, a bulletin said.

At least 240 children, five Central Reserve Police Force personnel and a health worker were among the newly infected people, it said.

The death toll rose to 246 as two more fatalities due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

The single-day positivity rate was at 12.65 per cent as the 1,185 fresh cases were detected from 9,368 sample tests.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 620, followed by Lunglei at 116 and Kolasib at 92.

Five fresh patients have travel history, while the remaining 1,180 were found to have contracted the disease locally, it said, adding that 610 have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 13,525 active cases, while 1,024 people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 60,297.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 81.40 per cent.

The northeastern state has conducted more than 9.83 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.65 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday, with 3.21 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

