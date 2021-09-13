Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 13 (ANI): Mizoram reported 541 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 71,381, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Monday.

As per state government data, 58,747 people have been discharged in the state after recovering from the infection. There are 12,396 active cases in the state, while the positivity rate is at 31.02 per cent.

With one new death in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 238.

Aizawl accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases with 7,826 cases followed by Kolasib with 889 and Lawngtlai with 719 active cases.

Eleven new cases were confirmed through the TrueNat test, 518 cases reported by Rapid Antigen Test and 12 positive cases were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). (ANI)

