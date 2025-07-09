Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 9 (ANI): As relentless monsoon rains continue to batter Mizoram, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has reported a staggering 846 landslides across the state between May 24 and July 9, severely disrupting infrastructure, mobility, and daily life.

The latest SEOC report, released at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, reveals a troubling overview of the damage. Aizawl district remains the most severely impacted, recording 127 landslides, 22 houses completely destroyed, and 119 road blockages.

Also Read | PM Modi in Namibia: Standing Ovation, 'Modi, Modi' Chant Reverberates As PM Narendra Modi Addresses Namibian Parliament (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Lunglei district has emerged as the most affected in the past 24 hours, with fresh landslides cutting off key transport routes and leaving travellers stranded.

According to an official release, the fresh Incidents reported as of Wednesday are from Champhai, Lunglei, and Serchhip districts. Local sources in Lunglei confirm that persistent rain has triggered several landslides, severing inter-district connections. Several commuters were stranded for hours due to collapsed road sections and heavy debris.

Also Read | Hyderabad Drug Bust: Telangana's EAGLE and Cyberabad Police Bust Drug Racket Operating From Kompally Restaurant; 6 Arrested, Including Owner (See Pic).

The cumulative impact across Mizoram from May 24 to July 9 shows nearly 846 cases of landslides, followed by 389 road blockages, 282 damaged houses, 342 fully destroyed houses, 67 incidents of retaining wall collapses, 10 damaged electric poles, and five deaths.

Disaster response teams, district administrations, local communities, and NGO Groups are working around the clock to clear debris and restore road connectivity. Heavy machinery has been deployed in critical areas, though ongoing rain continues to hinder operations.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those in landslide-prone areas, to avoid non-essential travel and strictly follow official safety advisories. Relief supplies are being delivered to displaced families, and medical teams have been mobilised to provide emergency care.

The state government is expected to convene a high-level review meeting later this week to assess the unfolding crisis and coordinate further disaster response strategies. With weather forecasts predicting continued rain, Mizoram remains on high alert as it faces one of its most severe and damaging monsoon seasons in recent years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)