Aizawl, Nov 22 (PTI) The Mizoram government will impose a complete ban on firecrackers and other fireworks during Christmas and New Year celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

Mizoram, a Christian-majority state, is preparing for a grand celebration of the two events.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 142 Minor Girls at Government School Allege Sexual Assault by Principal Over 6 Years in Jind; Accused Behind Bars.

A meeting of senior officials and leaders of several organisations convened by state chief secretary Renu Sharma on Tuesday decided that an appeal would be made to the public not to use or sell firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials during the festive season to ensure a pollution-free atmosphere.

The meeting also emphasised the need to strictly prohibit alcohol and other narcotics substances during the festive season, the official said.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: NDRF Personnel Enter Silkyara Tunnel As Rescue Operations Intensifies, 30 Ambulances Arranged at Spot (Watch Video).

In the past too, Mizoram had banned firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the festive season to avoid pollution and for security reasons during Christmas and New Year.

Firecrackers and other fireworks were also banned during festivals of other religious groups in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)