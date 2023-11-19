Animal Cruelty in Assam: Boys Insert Firecracker In Hen’s Private Part and Burst It, Shocking Video Surfaces

A shocking video has surfaced on social media which shows four boys inserting firecracker in a Hen’s private part and bursting it. The Hen died a painful death due to the cruelty. Two boys are seen bursting the firecracker while it is inserted in the hen's private part, causing the bird a painful death in the video. The boys also joked that the hen is dead as they held it in the video. Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Man Held for Brutally Beating Stray Dog to Death With Iron Rod in Borivali.

Animal Cruelty in Assam

An unfortunate incident occurred where a hen fell victim to a merciless act in Raha Gaon, Assam. 4 boys inserted a firecracker in her private part and burst it. The poor hen died a painful death. Phone numbers: Utpal: 6001544392, Vishal: 9365584601, 8761022370@assampolice pic.twitter.com/CqzNs8mxiN — BHARAT not I.N.D.I.A (@IAmNixz) November 19, 2023

