Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) The Leonia Hotels on the city outskirts, where the MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand have been put up on Friday ahead of the trust vote to be faced by the newly-formed Champai Soren government, is a luxury facility and a destination for various social events.

Located at Shamirpet, the 'Leonia Holistic Destination,' offers extensive banquet halls, meeting and event facilities, including conference halls, meeting rooms, and outdoor spaces that can accommodate various types of events such as conferences, seminars, workshops, and corporate retreats, according to its website.

Barricades have been placed on an approach road leading to the resort by the police and entry was restricted.

As part of routine security arrangements, the police personnel were deployed there, police said.

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, who landed earlier at the Begumpet airport here in two flights, were taken to the resort in luxury buses.

About 40 legislators arrived at the Begumpet airport, Congress sources said. AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi and state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar received the MLAs.

A senior leader of the ruling coalition had said in Ranchi that the decision to shift the legislators to Hyderabad, capital of the Congress-ruled Telangana, was taken considering that the opposition BJP may make attempts to "poach" them.

"We were given 10 days to prove the government's majority. We can't take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs," the senior leader said.

