Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The two-day-long annual planning meeting of the state government ahead of the state budget session concluded in Shimla on Tuesday.

The legislators from all 68 Assembly segments have set the priorities for development during the upcoming financial year in their respective constituencies.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed, Five Injured During Heavy Firing in Kangpokpi and Imphal West.

Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) representing different constituencies presented their respective requisites for developmental initiatives in their regions.

Nurpur AC MLA Ranbir Singh has called for road expansion, a health center in Khukhled, a new sub-tehsil building in Sadwan, and the channelization of Chakki and Jabbar Khad to prevent land erosion in District Kangra. Additionally, he stressed the need to combat the drug mafia through effective measures. Singh's proposals encompass infrastructural development and address social issues, showcasing a comprehensive approach to the region's progress.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-Led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Joins Maha Vikas Aghadi, Announces Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

Indora MLA Malendra Rajan advocated for key developments in his constituency. He pushed for a medical college in Indora, the upgrading of Basantapur School, and the reinforcement of existing educational institutions. Additionally, he sought new trades in ITI Gangath, the establishment of a polytechnic college, and a police post in Bhadroha. Rajan emphasized the importance of public participation to combat drug and mining mafias, emphasizing a community-based approach to address these issues.

Meanwhile, Fatehpur MLA, Bhawani Singh Pathania, demanded the early completion of the construction work of College at Rey and combined office Building Fatehpur. He also urged to open a circle office of the HPSEBL in Fatehpur and adequate funds for the repair of Shah Canal.

MLA Anni, Lokender Kumar, emphasized the need for infrastructure improvements, particularly focusing on the Sainj-Ani road. He also called for enhanced facilities during the Shrikhand Yatra pilgrimage. Additionally, Kumar urged for the reinforcement of the police force to address the drug menace, advocated for the establishment of a police traffic wing in Anni, and pressed for the introduction of e-vehicles from Jalodi Pass to Saryolsar Lake.

MLA Dehra, Hoshiyar Singh gave suggestions for promoting tourism activities in the area and increasing economic resources through better forest management. He also demanded setting up of wood based industry and increasing the revenue through VIP darshan slips in the temples of the state besides to effectively take up the issue of 7000 oustees of Pong Dam with the Central Government.

MLA Banjar, Surender Shourie, demanded the strengthening of NH-305 so that tourists can visit Tirthan Valley conveniently. He urged further improvement of the supply of drinking water and electricity and early completion of the under-construction Dalasani bridge and Banjar bypass.

Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that these suggestions, ideas and priorities of the legislators contribute to the government to make plans and schemes for the development on an area basis. He said these priorities and ideas of the legislators would be incorporated in the upcoming budget of the state.

"Today we had meetings for Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts the legislators have kept the positive ideas on some issues we have taken decisions and on some other issues and ideas we shall take decisions and will incorporate in upcoming budget sessions. I believe that the MLAs contribute to us for making plans from their respective areas. During the two days we take suggestions and advice from the legislators from both the BJP and Congress and make plans for the year," said Sukhu.

On being asked on the preparedness ahead of snowfall warning, the Chief Minister said that the state is ready to deal with the situation.

"We are ready to deal in any situation of snowfall in the state , we are waiting for the rain God to shower anow and rain on us as it is good for agriculture and horticulture in the state.," Said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister, addressing questions regarding strikes and protests by various groups of teachers and visually impaired people, stated that the demands of all would be considered in the budget.

"Before the budget, people protest for their demand and we are looking for everyone and their issues as per law," said the Chief Minister.

The legislatures are hopeful that their demands and issues will be considered and resolved by the state government.

"Today in MLA priority meeting we discussed our issues and took up the issues during the meeting. In my. Constituency the National Highway 305 needs to be repaired and widen the road so that the Volvo buses can also be sent through that route for tourism promotion it is important. There is a need to install more electricity transformers to the region that has also been taken up for traffic management and for development we have also taken up to increase the MLA grant in the state and we shall take up more issues in the assembly," said BJP MLA Surender Shorie.

The Congress legislators are hopeful to get a disaster relief from the Union Budget so that the restoration is completely in the state with the support of the Union government.

"We have taken up the demands and issues for roads restoration in the region as we are still restoring after the floods last year. We have taken up all issues including the issue of the drugs among the youth .As far as the union budget is concerned it would be an election budget and we hope the union government considers our demands for the demand of disaster relief. I hope our demand will be considered as we need reconstruction in the state." said Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Congress legislator.

Answering a question on the election of either Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Himachal Pradesh for Rajya Sabha, in upcoming elections scheduled on 27th February, Rathore said that the decision on this will be taken soon on it.

"We have not discussed the matter but I hope very soon the candidature will be finalized,may be any in of them agrees," said Rathore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)