Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan engaged in a war of words, targeting each other with accusations, on Sunday.

It all started after Khadse, a member of the legislative council (MLC), jibed at Mahajan, the state minister of water resources and disaster management.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah had questioned Mahajan regarding his purported links with a woman IAS officer before inducting him in the cabinet after the 2024 assembly elections.

“Shah had raised questions about Mahajan's association with the officer before approving his name for a position in the state cabinet,” Khadse claimed.

Khadse, who was in the BJP for nearly four decades, had resigned as a cabinet minister less than a year after the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance came to power in Maharashtra in 2014.

After leaving the BJP, he joined the undivided NCP and was made an MLC. Following the split in the party in 2023, he aligned himself with the NCP (SP) under Sharad Pawar. He has made several allegations against Mahajan.

Mahajan dismissed Khadse's accusations, challenging him to provide evidence to support his claims.

“If I speak about Khadse, he will not be able to show his face to anyone in society. The matter I am referring to concerns his own home. People will beat him up if I disclose the issue,” Mahajan said.

“I challenge him to show any proof against me. If he does, I will resign from public life and never show my face again. Why is he making false claims? Does he have no shame in spreading lies,” he asked.

