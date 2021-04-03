Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) Additional police personnel were deployed in Rabodi in Thane city on Saturday evening following some tension as word spread that a man had been held in Uttar Pradesh for the 2020 murder of an MNS leader of the area, police said.

MNS leader Jamil Shaikh was shot dead on November 11 last year, for which Irfan Sonu Sheikh Mansuri, a resident of Gorakhpur, was held near Kathauta Lake in Lucknow on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

The UP STF, in a statement released there, said Mansuri had told them the attack was carried out at the behest of a Maharashtra NCP leader and for which he had been given Rs 2 lakh by one Osama.

A Thane Control Room official confirmed that extra police personnel had been deployed in Rabodi since evening following some tension, but refused to confirm reports that the office of a local NCP leader had been vandalised by unidentified people.

