New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday extended the capping of fares for flight tickets on domestic routes till November 24 or until further orders.

The government had first announced the upper cap on the price of tickets on domestic routes on May 25 as passenger flight operations partially resumed after a halt in services due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

A further addendum to it had also been issued on July 3, by the MoCA.

"As per the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the Central Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (1) of Section 8B read with clause (ab) of Sub-Section (2) of Section 5 of the Aircraft Act, 1934 (22 of 1934) directs that the order 02/2020 dated 21.05.2020 read with Addendum I dated 25.05.2020 and Addendum II dated 03.07.2020 shall remain in force till 23:59 hours IST on November 24, 2020, or until further orders," the order by the MoCA on Friday read. (ANI)

