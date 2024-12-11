New Delhi, December 11: The government on Wednesday said it believes in "democratising technology" which was not the case during the Congress rule. Responding to a supplementary in the Lok Sabha, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that fake narratives is a major challenge faced by societies across the world today.

He said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in "democratising technology" which was not the case during the Congress rule. He said the government is helping set up AI data labs in tier 2 and tier three cities. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Small Tricolour, Red Rose in Hand, Opposition MPs Urge Government To Run House (Watch Video).

After days of disruptions, the Lok Sabha could take up the Question Hour on Wednesday.

