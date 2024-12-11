New Delhi, December 11: Several opposition MPs on Wednesday greeted their BJP counterparts in Parliament premises with the tricolour in one hand and a red rose in the other, as they urged the ruling party to ensure that the House functions and all issues, including the Adani matter, is discussed.

This is the latest in a series of unusual daily demonstrations led by the Congress over the Adani issue. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Left parties, among others, stood in front of the Makar Dwar steps with most of them carrying a small tricolour card and a red rose. The MPs said they want to present this to their BJP counterparts and urge them to ensure that the House functions and all issues ,including the Adani matter, is discussed. One Nation, One Election Bill Likely To Be Table by Centre in Parliament This Winter Session.

Many MPs also carried placards with slogans 'Don't let the country be sold'. This comes a day after MPs carried dark blue 'jholas' with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani printed on one side and "Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai" written on the obverse. They had on Tuesday raised slogans against the alleged collusion between Modi and Adani and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

On Monday, leaders of some INDIA bloc parties had protested in the Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock "interview" over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Modi and Adani. The opposition protests on the Adani issue have been taking place in the Parliament complex since the start of the Winter session. The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Congress, INDIA Bloc Allies Move No-Trust Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar; Alleges ‘Proceedings in Upper House Conducted in Partisan Manner’.

Congress MPs Are Giving a Rose Flower and Tiranga to NDA MPs

#WATCH | Delhi | In a unique protest in Parliament premises, Congress MPs are giving a Rose flower and Tiranga to NDA MPs pic.twitter.com/rYiNdewQ4w — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

The Congress has said Adani's indictment "vindicates" its demand for a JPC probe into the various "scams" involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate. Rahul Gandhi has sought Adani's immediate arrest. The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as "baseless".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)