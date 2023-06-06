New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the efforts of Central government, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unfolded an era of nine years of women-led development with India registering a record disbursement of Rs 27 crore Mudra loans to women entrepreneurs who today empower the Indian economy.

Shah's statement came in his series of messages posted on his Twitter handle.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath Signs The Giving Pledge: Zerodha CEO Commits To Give Away Majority of His Wealth to Bill Gates-Warren Buffet Founded Charity Organisation.

"Transforming the tenet of progress PM @narendramodi Ji has unfolded an era of #9YearsOfWomenLedDevelopment for the world to marvel at. India registered a record of disbursing 27 Cr. Mudra loans to women entrepreneurs who today empower the Indian economy with their womanly force," Shah tweeted.

The Home Minister also specifically mentioned that celebration of womanhood is not a mere slogan of PM Modi-led government and the growth can be seen in the last nine years.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy FIR By CBI Provides for a Maximum Five-Year Jail Term.

"Celebration of womanhood is not a mere slogan for PM @narendramodi Ji. In #9YearsOfWomenLedDevelopment it is now a reality where women have shattered the glass ceiling in all walks of life from space to start-ups and defense to domestic affairs leading the nation to new heights," Shah said in another tweet.

For reenforcing 'Nari Shakti' (woman power), Shah said, "Rs 27.7 crore loans were extended to women entrepreneurs under Mudra Yojana-- a scheme launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on April 8, 2015 for providing loans upto Rs 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small and micro enterprises."

Mudra loans under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) are given by Commercial Banks, RRBs, Small Finance Banks, Cooperative Banks, MFIs and NBFCs.

The borrower can approach any of the lending institutions mentioned above or can apply online through this portal.

Under the aegis of PMMY, MUDRA has created three products namely 'Shishu', 'Kishore' and 'Tarun' to signify the stage of growth and development and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit, entrepreneur and also provide a reference point for the next phase of graduation and growth.

Under women reinforcement, Shah further pointed how the Modi government helped in providing Rs 15,922 crore orders delivered by over 1.45 lakh women-owned Micro Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs).

The Minister also said that 54 per cent women were certified under PM Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, and 80 per cent women are beneficiaries under stnd-up India, as well as 47 per cent startups have atleast one woman director.

The Minister also informed that over 43 lakh women took part in STEM cources conducted in 2021 and 3.94 crore pregnant women were examined under PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan.

Amit Shah also said that India has the higheat number of women pilots.

As per a government statement, multiple initiatives of the PM Modi-led union government in the last nine years have played a very strong positive effect on empowering women through various pathways.

By invoking and facilitating the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst millions of women across India, the statement mentioned, the women empowerment schemes are making women more confident about financial decision-making, improved social networks, asset ownership and livelihood diversification.

"This is making India a glowing example of women empowerment globally," the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)