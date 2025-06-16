New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of being negligent in not giving priority to aviation sector safety and said that while it awaits the investigation report on the Ahmedabad plane crash, the Centre must clarify on the "lack of action" despite a parliamentary committee report flagging concerns.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which flagged that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had raised the issues related to safety in the civil aviation sector through a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on March 25.

"The Modi government's negligence in not giving priority to safety in the aviation sector is worrying. It is evident from media reports that there is a huge shortage of officers and personnel in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI)," Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi.

"53% posts are vacant in DGCA; 35% posts vacant in BCAS; 17% posts vacant in AAI," he said.

How will safe flights be ensured when key departments dealing with aviation safety, inspection, regulation and operations are working at less than half their staff, Ramesh asked.

"We are waiting for the investigation report on the air crash in Ahmedabad, but the lack of action despite the parliamentary committee report is a serious matter. We demand the government to clarify the situation and take necessary steps on this," the Congress leader said.

His remarks come after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12.

While 241 people on board the London-bound Air India aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived. Besides, 29 persons, including five MBBS students, are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground.

