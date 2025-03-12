New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a "phenomenal leader" in the world with 21 countries bestowing on him their highest civilian award so far and the latest being Mauritius, the BJP said on Wednesday.

The prime minister on Wednesday received Mauritius' highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean. He called it a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between the two nations.

"With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the highest civilian award of 21 countries so far, emerging as a phenomenal leader in the world. Recently, Barbados also bestowed on him its highest civilian award," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters in the Parliament complex.

These 21 countries include Russia, France, the US and nine Muslim countries, he added.

Trivedi further said, "This shows that under the stewardship of Prime Minister Modi, our relationship with various countries in the world have transcended beyond the utility factor of economic, military or diplomatic aspects.

"Now, we have reached a different level in which various countries are feeling a very positive, sentimental attachment and respect towards India," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, adding, "It's a matter of pride for 140 crore people of the country."

Trivedi said Prime Minister Modi has received several other international awards including the UN Champions of the Earth Award and Seoul Peace Prize in 2018.

"In our eternal concept of 'vishva bandhutva' (universal brotherhood), Prime Minister Modi has led India in such a way that the entire world is looking at India as 'vishwa mitra (universal friend)," he said.

"It is a matter of pride for all Indians that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are not just becoming a ray of hope for the world and the driver of growth engine of the world but also an affectionate point of attraction for the most of the countries," Trivedi added.

Modi is the first Indian leader to receive the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean award from Mauritius, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for being conferred the Highest National Award of Mauritius. This is not just my honour. It is the honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius," Modi said.

