Itanagar, May 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated a learning institute in Arunachal Pradesh for establishing free library stations in various districts of the state.

Ngurang Learning Institute has established several self-help roadside libraries in various district of the northeastern state.

The prime minister responding to a tweet by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday termed it as a "commendable effort".

Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha, wrote in his official Twitter handle, “I'm extremely proud of Ngurang Learning institute for installing free library stations in various districts of Arunachal Pradesh.” The institute's effort to establish self-help roadside libraries has become a movement and everyone must join it, the union minister said in another tweet.

