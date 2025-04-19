Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): In a fresh development in the Lawrence Bishnoi interview controversy, a Mohali court has permitted polygraph tests for six police officers linked to the case.

The officers, including one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and five constables, were stationed at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Mohali, when the interview of the jailed gangster was recorded.

The Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the matter, sought court approval for the polygraph tests to uncover the truth behind the incident.

The court, citing Supreme Court guidelines, noted that such tests require the consent of the individuals involved. Sources confirmed that all six officers provided written consent, leading to the court's approval.

The case gained attention in September 2022 after two video interviews of Bishnoi--one recorded at the Kharar CIA office in Mohali and another in Rajasthan--surfaced.

The interviews, aired on a television channel in March 2023, triggered widespread controversy and raised questions about internal lapses within the police.

The polygraph tests aim to clarify how a camera, a journalist, and questions reached Bishnoi, who was in custody. The investigation is seen as critical amid allegations of possible collusion within the police department.

The outcome of the tests is expected to play a pivotal role in determining the trajectory of the case, which has put the Punjab Police's credibility under scrutiny.

Earlier this year, on January 2, the Punjab Government dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Gursher Singh Sandhu for allegedly facilitating the recording of an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by a TV Channel while he was in the custody of the CIA Kharar.

The dismissal order was issued by Gurkirat Karpal Singh, Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs.

The government invoked Article 311 of the Constitution to dismiss the DSP who has been under suspension since October 25, 2024.

The order noted that the SIT constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has concluded that Sandhu, "facilitated the recording of an interview of Lawrence Bishnoi by a TV Channel, while he was in the custody of the CIA, Kharar". (ANI)

