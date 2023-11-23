New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said that it has carried out searches at 13 locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in a money laundering probe.

The searches were conducted at the residences of four executive engineers, two divisional Accountants and other employees of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Yamunanagar (Haryana). Search operations resulted in the recovery and seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents regarding immovable properties, fixed deposits, bank lockers and unaccounted cash of Rs 27.50 lakh, read an official statement.

The central probe agency initiated an investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Haryana Police at Yamunannagar relating to fraud done in Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Yamunanagar (Haryana), wherein a huge amount of government money has been misappropriated and embezzled by transfer from the government accounts to the accounts of persons (other than bona fide beneficiaries) with the connivance of the officials of UHBVN, Yamunanagar.

The officials of UHBVN have committed an offence by fraudulently transferring government funds to non-bona fide beneficiaries, causing a loss of public money to the tune of Rs 55 crore.The ED investigation revealed that the officials of UHBVN, Yamunanagar, prepared bogus vouchers and on the basis of these bogus payment vouchers, they prepared checks that got credited to the bank accounts of non-bona fide persons and the money was subsequently syphoned off.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

