New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Following the Supreme Court's rejection of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the "money trail" has now been legally established.

"Today the money trail has been legally established. So this is not just an allegation now," Trivedi said at a press conference in Delhi.

The BJP MP said that the "allegation" against Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case has now transformed into a "quantitative submission" before the court.

"After this observation, this is not even a substantive allegation but now it is a quantitative submission of the amount of Rs 338 crore money trail that is being probed," Trivedi said.

Hitting out at the Delhi Chief Minister for pointing out the "money trail" and the fact that the probe agencies have not recovered a single penny in the case, Trivedi said that the AAP supremo needs to establish before the court where the money is.

"Kejriwal used to say with all his dramatics where is the money trail...Now the Arvind Kejriwal government will have to tell the court where the money is," he said.

In a jibe at the AAP for its poor performance in the Gujarat elections, Trivedi said, "It seems that the money has drowned."

The BJP has alleged that the proceeds of the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy 'scam' were used by the AAP to fund its large-scale campaign in Gujarat. The AAP got a 12.91 per cent share in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody. According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy, and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy. (ANI)

