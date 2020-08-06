Hyderabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday asked district Collectors to regularly monitor the health condition of COVID-19 patients in home isolation and also provide counselling for them by doctors.

Rajender, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, held a video conference with district Collectors, district medical and health officers and hospital superintendents and reviewed the COVID-19 management.

The meeting was held following a directive by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said. He (Rajender) directed the Collectors to regularly monitor the home isolation patients by providing proper counselling through the doctors. Collectors have to ensure that proper medicare is provided and should instil confidence in the minds of patients, the release said. The Chief Secretary asked the Collectors to furnish proposals for new testing centres, details of vacancies of medical staff for COVID-19 treatment, among others. He also directed them to send proposals for extending oxygen supply for all the beds in the district hospitals, area hospitals and those attached to medical colleges in the state, the release said. The state government on Wednesday decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily and also keep 10,000 oxygen beds ready all over the state where the total COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 70,000 mark.

