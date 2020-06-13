Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Monsoon Arrives in Most of Maha, Mumbai Receives Rain

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 07:14 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra with parts of the state, including Mumbai, receiving rainfall on Saturday, an IMD official said.

Monsoon is expected to cover the rest of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours, the official said.

"Monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra. (Today) rainfall was reported in Harnai (in Ratnagiri) in Konkan, Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra, Aurangabad in Marathwada and Gondia in Vidarbha. In the next 24 hours, the rest of Maharashtra is expected to be covered," the official said.

Heavy rainfall was reported at two places in Ratnagiri at 8:30 am while some parts of Sindhudurg, also a coastal district, witnessed "very heavy" rainfall, he said.

"Over the next four to five days, Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall," the official added.

The Colaba weather station in Mumbai received 1.5 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday, while the Santacruz bureau reported 2.1 mm rainfall during the same period. The Chikalthana weather bureau in Aurangabad reported 29 mm rainfall during this time span.

Nashik reported 1.4 mm rainfall, while thunder started at 5:20 pm there, the official said.

There were "traces" of rainfall, the Dahanu weather station reported.

The Matheran bureau in Raigad district recorded 80 mm rainfall during the period.

The arrival of southwest monsoon was announced in south and coastal Maharashtra on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

